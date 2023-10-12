Kenya: Gachagua Calls on the Maasai Leaders to Embrace Girls' Education

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged the Maasai community to promote the education of girls for development.

Speaking in Narok West on Wednesday, Gachagua directed National Government Administration Officers, led by county commissioner and chiefs to ensure unlawful cultural practices like child marriage - -a violation of children's rights -- are tamed.

He said the government is committed to ending harmful cultural practices such as child marriage and failure to enroll female children to school.

"Girls must be given a chance to go to school and be supported to fulfill their dreams. The Maa community has to drop the culture of early marriages; it is overtaken by time," he said.

"Let us invest in education so that the girls can be independent in future and helpful to the community. Girls should be in school."

Deputy President said CS for Environment Soipan Tuya, who hailed for the Maasai community, serves as good mentor and inspiration to young girls in the community and an example that women have equal space of leadership.

He said because of good education, she has led an illustrious career of sterling performance, with the September Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi being one of her most successful assignments.

He asked the Maasai community to embrace progressive culture and education to save the young girls future.

"Let us put more investments in education and shun bad cultural practices. The County commissioner and chiefs should monitor and enforce laws, which protect children's rights, hinder early child marriage and ensure all underage girls are in school, no early marriages," said Gachagua.

The Deputy President was accompanied by a host of leaders led by Narok Governor Ole Ntutu, the area MP Gabriel Ole Tong'oyo, member of East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) David Ole Sankok.