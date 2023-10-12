South Africa: WADA Update on Compliance Status of the South Africa NADO

Mbongeni Mbonambi lines up with Ox Nche of South Africa for a scrum during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between South Africa and Romania at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux on September 17, 2023 in Bordeaux, France.

Further to the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA's) Executive Committee (ExCo) meeting of 22 September 2023, and the update of 28 September 2023, WADA wishes to further update stakeholders regarding the ExCo’s decision to endorse the recommendation of WADA’s independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) and allege that the National Anti-Doping Organization (NADO) of South Africa is non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code (Code). The non-compliance in this case was a result of South Africa’s legislation not being in line with the 2021 Code.

Under Article 9.3.1 of the International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories (ISCCS), the NADO had 21 days following the date of receipt of the formal notice of non-compliance to dispute WADA’s allegation of non-compliance, as well as the consequences and/or the reinstatement conditions proposed by the Agency.

Today, WADA has received formal notification from the South Africa NADO that it disputes the allegation of non-compliance against it, as well as the proposed consequences. WADA will shortly refer the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for its consideration. As such, the allegation of non-compliance is put on hold and the consequences will not apply until such time as CAS makes its ruling.