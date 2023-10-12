Uganda: Security Reports Consistent Infiltration of Explosives At Mutukula Border

The Directorate of Crime Intelligence has reported that explosives have been smuggled across the Mutukula border into Uganda on a regular basis, at least in recent months.

This was revealed during a security briefing where police reported on the most recent operation in which four boxes of explosives were intercepted in Kampala.

"We continue to fight the infiltration of explosives into the country through Mutukula boarder and almost after every two weeks, we have been intercepting explosives from Mutukula to Kampala and other places," police spokesperson Fred Enanga told the press.

According to police, the team from Crime Intelligence in Kampala Metropolitan North arrested four suspects in possession of explosives which were delivered all the way from Mutukula border on a bus registration number UBL 685P.

Enanga said that operatives tracked the package from the border upto Kampala where they arrested a one Benet Bwambale who picked it and upon arrest he also led the team to Jamal Darasi a transporter at Arua park.

Two more suspects identified as Donald Semagulu a turnman and Kizito Mizafaru a resident of Mutukula and bus conductor were also arrested and still undergoing investigation.

This report comes barely two months when Uganda was placed on heightened alert for fresh terrorist attacks.

The joint security agencies, on the other hand, have pledged to defeat any terrorist elements that continue to threaten Uganda.

Last month, police recovered six Improvised Explosive Divices ( IEDs) from Peaceful guest house in Bunamwaya, Mabito bussiness centre at Natete and one was detonated at Rubaga Miracle Centre church in Rubaga.