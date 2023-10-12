Ethiopia: Peace Restoration Bearing Fruits in Amhara State

The Amhara Sate Administration announced that peace restoration efforts are bearing fruits as stability in many parts of the state enabled citizens to return to their normal life.

Accordingly, the industry, health and agriculture sectors have begun reinvigorating as people in these field are undergoing their daily activities detached from troubles, the Amhara State Communication Bureau said.

Bureau Head Mengesha Fentaw (PhD) told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the industries that were affected by the conflict in the state have recovered and resumed production as the security problem in the area has been resolved in a concerted effort among pertinent bodies.

Efforts are being exerted to solve problems related to transporting industrial outputs to customers, he added.

In many places, the society is supporting the development works as much as possible so as to enable the industries to produce with full capacity, he noted.

He stated that the State Administration is efficiently executing its responsibility of solving security problems thereby encouraged investors to go back to work with peaceful mind.

According to Mengesha, everything is being fixed safely and the community is leading a stable life in many places of the state in general and the eastern part of the region in particular.

Likewise, schools in many cities and districts of the region have begun receiving students, he said.

In terms of health, various campaigns have been made to control the spread of cholera and malaria that have been observed in the region recently, he disclosed.

Accordingly, aid providers are allowed to provide support by identifying the affected areas while the State Administration is trying hard to prevent the epidemic from causing more damages, according to the Head.

The realization of peace in many districts of the region also helped farmers to continue their career without any disturbances, Mengesha said.