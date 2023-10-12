Tanzania/Djibouti: FIFA U20 Women's WCQ - Tanzania Eliminate Djibouti On 12-0 Aggregate

11 October 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

Dar es Salaam — Tanzanite have bundled out Djibouti in the 2024 African Under-20 Women's World Cup qualifiers thanks to a 12-0 aggregate win.

The brave ladies have claimed a 7-0 victory in the second leg match at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday afternoon.

Six goals have been poached in the first half courtesy of Jamila Rajab and Winfrida Gerald who have scored a brace while Diana Mnali and Zainabu Mohamed have contributed one goal apiece.

In the second half, a late 89th minute goal by Yasitha Mitoga has finished the business for the country's envoys.

With the results, Tanzanite will play Nigeria in the third round double-header clash whose winner will advance to the fourth and final round.

For Djibouti, it is the end of the road for them and will have to try their luck in the upcoming qualifying editions.

The finals will be played next year in Colombia from August 31st to September 22nd when the new Under-20 Women's World Cup champions will be crowned.

