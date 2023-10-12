Uganda: Museveni to Arts Teachers - Don't Rush Me Up!

Arts teachers will have to wait longer to see salary enhancements, while science teachers continue to benefit from higher pay.

This decision follows President Museveni's announcement last week that the government won't address the current salary disparities among public servants all at once. During the National Teachers' day celebrations at Kololo Ceremonial grounds, Museveni advised the discontented arts teachers not to pressurize him regarding their salary enhancements.

"The number of scientists is limited, allowing us to focus on them for the time being as we contemplate the next steps. I urge arts teachers not to rush me into hasty decisions. Let me approach this the guerrilla way. We're striving to integrate everyone into the money economy. Until we achieve this goal, we must proceed cautiously," Museveni stated.

He further explained that his current "guerrilla" approach of addressing one issue at a time would benefit sectors requiring scientists, such as road construction, research institutions, and medical fields.

The basic salary for a graduate science teacher has increased from Shs 1.2m to Shs 4m, and for those with diplomas, it has risen from Shs 930,000 to Shs 2.2m. Salaries for head teachers and deputy head teachers with science backgrounds in PTCs, NTCs, and BTVET institutions have been raised to Shs 6.5m and Shs 4.5m, respectively.

A subsequent presidential directive was issued to enhance the salaries of science-oriented head teachers and their deputies in secondary schools who had been overlooked in last year's new structure. In contrast, the highest-paid arts teachers on the U3 scale receive Shs 1.3m, and those on the U5 scale earn Shs 784,214.

Museveni defended his directive that has left arts teachers disappointed. "I value the social sciences, being a social scientist myself. However, our immediate requirement is for [natural] scientists. While it's essential to teach history, our priority should be training civil engineers for road construction. Later, we can focus on subjects like what Napoleon did," Museveni elaborated.

He added, "I am confident we'll achieve our goals, but we shouldn't be hasty. It's wiser to complete one task before moving to the next. I urge arts teachers to be patient. As the economy strengthens, we aim to improve the salaries of all public servants."

This discussion was sparked by a request from the national chairperson of the Uganda Professional Science Teachers' Union (UPSTU), Vincent Elong, who called for fair remuneration for all teacher categories.

Speaking on behalf of all the teachers present at Kololo, Elong noted that the substantial decision to raise the salaries for scientists has significantly impacted science teachers across the country.

"While the salary increment for science teachers and other scientific professionals is a commendable step towards a science-driven economy, we sincerely hope that the government will consider comparable enhancements for other categories of workers in subsequent budgets, even if phased in gradually," Elong stated.

This year's World Teachers' day was commemorated with the theme "The Teachers We Need for the Education We Want: A Global Call to Address Teacher Shortages." Elong emphasized that this shortage could be addressed by attracting, retaining, and motivating both teachers and educators.

The president of the Uganda Professional Humanities Teachers' Union (UPHTU), Laban Munywanisa, expressed his discontent with the presidential declaration.

"We're not contemplating any industrial actions in response to the president's comments. However, when we approach the government for dialogue, they should be receptive. Humanities teachers have been sidelined, and there needs to be a structured plan to address their concerns," Munywanisa asserted.

He informed The Observer that the president had previously committed to increasing the salaries of arts and primary teachers starting this fiscal year, "but regrettably, this hasn't materialized."

Elong further appealed to the government to oversee and standardize the remuneration for teachers in private institutions. He observed that many teachers in private schools face extended periods without salaries, despite earning minimal wages determined by school proprietors. Moreover, these teachers often find themselves in unstable working conditions.

This is especially challenging for female educators who sometimes face job loss post-pregnancy, receiving minimal time to return to work or, at times, no lawful maternity leave.

NEW PLEDGE

During the event, President Museveni committed to providing financial assistance to private school teachers.

"I feel obligated to support them. The First Lady informed me of my prior aid, but it seems it didn't reach its intended recipients." Without delving into the specifics of the previous monetary assistance for private educators, Museveni, using an analogy, remarked, "Like a cattle herder who replenishes his stock after a loss, even though the previous funds were misappropriated, we will arrange for additional support."

Meanwhile, the Education minister, Janet Museveni, lauded all teacher associations for persistently highlighting challenges affecting their work environment and morale to her ministry's notice.

"I deeply appreciate your preference for constructive dialogue over any potential disruptions, especially when things don't go as planned. The government values our educators and will continue its endeavors to ensure they can perform their duties with professionalism," Janet declared.

nangonzi@observer.ug

