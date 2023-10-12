Uganda: Kampala Loses 70 Babies Every Week

11 October 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Henry Mugenyi

In Uganda, the well-being of mothers and children remains a critical public health concern, as the nation grapples with one of the highest maternal and infant mortality rates globally.

Recent data from the Uganda Demographic Health Survey (UDHS) and the Kampala audit have shed light on the severity of the issue, with Kampala, the capital city, contributing disproportionately to these alarming statistics, despite the relentless efforts of the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to enhance Maternal and Child Health (MCH) indicators.

During the fiscal year 2022/2023 in Kampala, a total of 3,404 perinatal deaths were recorded, translating to a staggering average of 70 precious young lives lost every week.

Among these tragic losses, the majority, comprising 47%, were newborn deaths occurring within the first seven days of life.

Neonatal diseases emerged as the predominant cause of these devastating losses, accounting for a substantial 47.51% of all cases.

Among neonatal diseases, birth asphyxia emerged as the leading cause of death, further underscoring the pressing need for targeted interventions to address this critical issue.

As Uganda continues its fight to improve maternal and child health outcomes, these sobering statistics serve as a reminder that more comprehensive, coordinated, and sustained efforts are required.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.