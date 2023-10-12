Rwanda: Prime Minister Ngirente Meets U.S. Congress Staffers

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente, on Tuesday, October 10, met the third cohort of US Congressional staffers who are in Rwanda as part of the Mutual Education and Cultural Exchange program.

The delegation is in Rwanda for a seven-day visit to foster mutual understanding and cultural exchange between the two nations.

Speaking to the media, one of the staffers, Michelle Dorothy, emphasized that the cohort is in the country to deepen their understanding of the vital relationship between the two nations.

They are also here to delve into the issues that shape this relationship and explore ways for both countries to collaborate more effectively.

Commenting on the key areas discussed with Ngirente, she stated that, "key areas included education, health care, national security, peacekeeping, innovation, economic development, reconciliation, innovation, and economic development among others."

Vincent Biruta, the Minister of Foreign Affairs explained that this is an initiative where they extend invitations to these individuals, allowing them to gain insights into the country's development, local and regional issues.

He said, "Because the US is a powerful country worldwide, it is beneficial for staffers to visit our country, learn about our issues, and understand how to address them among other key areas, all while gaining insight into our history. This way, when they discuss our country in the US Congress, they have a sufficient background."

Furthermore, Biruta emphasized that the country has observed the positive impact such visits have had. During such visits, he argued that it is essential for the staffers to engage with the country's officials and citizens, fostering discussions on a wide range of topics. These discussions encompass issues within the country and the broader region, as well as areas where they seek U.S. support in addressing them among others.

He emphasized that the US has played a crucial role in the health sector, particularly in the fight against malaria and AIDS. Furthermore, he suggested that the U.S. could also channel its drive into the agriculture and education sectors.

Biruta also said that during the discussion, they explored the potential for the US to contribute to addressing security issues in the region, especially focusing on the challenges in DR-Congo.

"We provided a historical context to the situation and elaborated on the roles they could undertake in addition to their current efforts, among other areas," he said.

Meanwhile, the group also visited Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) headquarters in Kimihurura, where they met Minister of Defence Juvenal Marizamunda and RDF's Head of International Military Cooperation, Brig Gen Patrick Karuretwa.

The meetings at the RDF headquarters discussed Rwanda-US defence cooperation, the RDF's transformation journey, and regional security dynamics.