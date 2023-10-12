Rwanda: Nyamagabe Fish Ponds Ravaged as Forecaster Predicts Continued Heavy Rainfall

Nyamagabe, located in the Southern Province, is one of the nine districts experiencing the most intense rainfall this month, with precipitation levels ranging from 200 to 250 millimetres. Heavier rain is now expected in the district following the destruction of fish ponds.

"The flooding was worsened by the lack of terraces to control soil erosion. It devastated crops, fishing ponds, and silk farming projects in the wetlands," testified Sylvain Ndikubwayo, a farmer from Kamegeri sector.

He said the damages are still being calculated. The flooding also affected farmers and the fishing community in the Nyamagabe and Huye District wetlands.

"There are no longer fish in the ponds. We last faced such rain 25 years ago. If there were enough terraces on the hillside we wouldn't have faced effects to such an extent," he said.

On September 27, heavy rain killed a six-year-old child who was coming from school in Kibilizi sector, while lightning injured two people in Gasaka sector.

According to the forecast by Rwanda Meteorology Agency, higher amount of rainfall is expected to range between 200 and 250 millimetres over many parts of Nyamasheke, Rutsiro and Rubavu Districts, western parts of Ngororero, Nyabihu, and Nyamagabe districts and northern parts of Burera, Musanze and Rusizi districts in October.

Rainfall between 150 and 200mm is expected in the remaining parts of Western Province, Musanze and Burera districts, northern parts of Gicumbi, Rulindo, and Gakenke districts, and central parts of Nyamagabe and Nyaruguru.

A reduced amount of rainfall ranging between 50 and 100mm is expected over many parts of Eastern Province and the Amayaga region.

The remaining parts of the country are expected to record rainfall ranging between 100 and 150 mm.

Strong wind speed ranging between 6m/s and 12m/s is expected across the country.

Strong wind speed ranging between 6 and 8 m/s is expected over central parts of the country. In comparison, the rest of the country is expected to record strong wind speeds ranging between 8 and 10 m/s, except in localised areas of Karongi District where greater than 10 m/s wind speed is expected.