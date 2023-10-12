Rwanda Achieves 70% Electricity Access, Set to Host Energy Conference

Rwanda has made remarkable progress in its pursuit of universal electricity access, achieving an access rate of 70 per cent, with 20 per cent of this success attributed to off-grid solutions such as solar home systems and mini-grids, Gen Cesar, the Chief Technical Advisor in charge of Energy at the Ministry of Infrastructure, said.

The country seeks to achieve 100 per cent access by 2024 with new power plants being commissioned.

He shared the progress in a statement released on October 11, 2023, announcing that Rwanda will host the Africa Energy Expo and Conference from February 20 to 22, next year, which will be attended by over 6,000 participants.

This flagship event is designed to facilitate critical discussions, foster collaboration, and drive progress in achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goal 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) while advancing Africa Power Vision (APV) goals.

It comes at a crucial juncture in the global energy discourse, aligning with the goals established during the 27th UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) and setting the stage for the relationships and investments critical to the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28).

Endorsed by Rwanda's Ministry of Infrastructure and supported by the Rwanda Convention Bureau, the Africa Energy Expo, and the Africa Energy Leadership Summit are pivotal gatherings of African decision-makers tackling the continent's energy infrastructure gap.

"As Rwanda proudly hosts the inaugural Africa Energy Expo, we are fully aware of the persistent energy challenges across our continent, with 43 per cent of the African population lacking electricity access and 970 million people still in need of clean cooking solutions," Gen Cesar said.

Candy Basomingera, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Rwanda Convention Bureau said: "We are very pleased that Rwanda has been chosen to host the Africa Energy Expo in February 2024. This event is not just about energy; it's about powering Africa's future. Our country is known for its commitment to sustainability and innovation, making it the ideal destination to advance access to modern, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions in Africa."