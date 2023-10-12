Zimbabwe: Mudenda Will Facilitate Mnangagwa's 2/3 Parliamentary Majority - Says Mzembi - Questions What Voters Will Do About It

EXILED former Cabinet Minister Walter Mzembi has warned that Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda will ensure President Emmerson Mnangagwa gets his wish of a two-thirds majority and his third term in power.

His comments come barely a day after Sengezo Tshabangu wrote to Mudenda notifying him about the withdrawal of 15 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators whom he claimed to lead as interim Secretary General (SG).

Tshabangu's letter has created chaos within the opposition after Mudenda moved to advise the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of vacancies in those 15 constituencies.

Mzembi, posting on X warned Mudenda will use Tshabangu to recall as many Members of Parliament (MPs) as possible.

"As long as this man Mudenda is a Zanu PF Politburo Member reporting to Mnangagwa and is whipped by his Chief Whip during Zanu PF Caucuses there will be no separation of powers between the Executive and Parliament. He will facilitate anything Zanu PF wants including a two-thirds majority for its Third Term Project," said Mzembi.

"He will also, through the tortoise on the fence post-Tshabangu, recall CCC MPs at will in batches until the few remaining in Parliament recognise Tshabangu as SG, the agenda being splitting of this party. Already "the please don't recall me SG " pleas seem to be in motion from the intelligence at hand.

Mzembi, exiled in South Africa, had been rooting for Mnangagwa's exit at Zimbabwe's August polls.

He advised Zimbabweans and the CCC to expect more recalls, questioning what voters themselves would do.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added: "So the first wave has hit, there will be a second one and so forth ... CCC has decided to go to Court, Zanu PF is happy with this response which recognises the Courts after their invalidation when this Party did not contest its dispute of the Presidential Ballot result.

"The legitimacy question is being settled. Bulawayo had a fair chance at the Courts during the Caretaker phase of this administration now they have fully assumed power.

"Beware the ides of Baghdad! A Political or Legal response or both is the Big Q? Can CCC move its Parliamentary and Council Representatives out of their new comfort zones without consequence is the next Big Q? What will be the arguments for and against some painful decisions that clearly need to be considered?

"Is this about CCC only or about the Voter, and What is the Voter saying?"