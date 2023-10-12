Kenya: Govt Win as Environment Court Allows Importation, Cultivation of GMOs

12 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Environment Court has dismissed a petition challenging the importation and cultivation of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs).

In its ruling, the court stated that there was no evidence to show that the government breached the laws and regulations on GMOs foods.

The court further asked Kenyans to trust institutions they cannot put regulations that can harm it's people.

"As a country we need to trust the institutions that we have in place and call them to order inthe event they breach the law," noted the judge.

Similarly the court ruled that there was public participation.

While dismissing the arguement that there was no public participation, justice Oscar Angote ruled that the Kenyan gazette is used to inform the public and serves the purpose of public participation.

"With all these institutions we should be confident that our health and environment is in good hands ,it can't be true they can all conspire to expose the population to the calamities," the court noted.

It was the court decition that there was no any evidence placed to show that the respondents and institutions have breached the laws and regulations on GMOs foods and in particular the approval to the release to the environment cultivation importation and exportation of maize.

