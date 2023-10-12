Kenya Tops Continental e-Infrastructure Rankings With Above-Average Score

Nairobi — Kenya has emerged at the top in a new ranking assessing e- infrastructure in twenty-five African countries.

Surfshark's Digital Quality of Life Index 2023 which analyzed the electronic infrastructure in the countries included according to their wealth and region assigned Kenyan a higher than average score, above all other African States, ranking 76th globally ahead of Nigeria (88th).

"A country's e-infrastructure level greatly impacts the quality of peoples lives, from access to information, to employment opportunities and education. Monitoring countries' progress in e-infrastructure can help to better understand the key drivers behind it and speed up it's development," Surfshark's Spokesperson, Gabriele Racaityte-Krasauske, said.

The findings pointed that wealth was not the sole factor responsible for driving the e-infrastructure of a country.

The study noted that 96 per cent of analyzed African countries fall within the "poor e-infrastructure" category.

Countries with low e-infrastructure showed a tendency to have very low wealth. There were however exceptions exceptions.

Kenya, turned out to be the sole country with a low GDP per capita at USD2,108 (2021) but ranks higher than average in e-infrastructure.

The study also revealed that 52 out of 121 analyzed countries worldwide had poor electronic infrastructure having been scored as lower than average in the index.

The study has also spotlighted that majority of European countries enjoy well developed infrastructure and only 13 per cent of the continent's countries there including; Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Moldova and North Macedonia ranked lower than average.