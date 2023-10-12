Kenya: Govt to Buy 1 Million Bags From Local Maize Farmer at Sh4,000 Per Bag - Linturi

Nairobi — Farmers across the country can now breathe a sigh of relief after the government announced plans to purchase 1 million bags of maize locally at an enhanced price.

Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi said Thursday the government will buy a 90 kilogram bag of maize at Sh4,000.

Linturi said the maize will be purchased through the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) for the National Strategic Food Reserve after a bumper harvest by farmers.

Speaking while appearing before the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries to furnish the Committee with measures being taken by the government to address issues in the agricultural sector, the Cabinet Secretary also added that the government has already ordered for mobile dryers that will assist farmers in drying their grains before purchase by the government.

The dryers, Linturi said, will assist farmers in reducing post-harvest losses by ensuring that their maize is properly dried and stored.

"The mobile dryers will enable farmers to preserve the quality of their maize and increase their income. This is a significant development, as post-harvest losses have been a major challenge for farmers in the past," he added.

Linturi further assured the committee chaired by Kirinyaga County County Senator James Murango that his ministry is addressing the challenges in the state of macadamia nut production and marketing to ensure the sub-sector sector is profitable.

"We are exploring international markets in a bid to ensure our farmers benefit from the macadamia sub-sector. My Ministry is committed to making the country food secure through improved food production and better earnings for all farmers," added the CS.

The announcement comes just days after President William Ruto banned importation of maize and wheat into the country to protect local farmers.

The President also stated that the government has already set aside Sh4 billion to buy maize from farmers.

To reduce post-harvest losses over high moisture, the Head of State announced that NCPB driers will be used to dry farmers maize at a minimal fee of Sh50 per bag compared to the high fee of Sh400 per bag that was previously being paid by farmers.

"Even if farmers don't want to sell their maize to NCPB, they will have an opportunity to dry their produce at the State agency and store it," said the President on October 6.