Africa: Nominees Announced for Women's World Athlete of the Year 2023

This week marks the opening of the voting process for the 2023 World Athletes of the Year ahead of the World Athletics Awards 2023.

World Athletics is pleased to confirm a list of 11 nominees for Women’s World Athlete of the Year. These athletes were selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of World Athletics.

In what has been another memorable year for the sport, the nominations reflect some of the standout performances achieved at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23, one-day meeting circuits, Label road races and other events around the world.

The nominees for 2023 Women’s World Athlete of the Year are (in alphabetical order):

Tigist Assefa, ETH, marathon

Berlin marathon winner

· World marathon record

Femke Bol, NED, 400m/400m hurdles

· World 400m hurdles champion

· World indoor 400m record

Shericka Jackson, JAM, 100m/200m

· World 200m champion and 100m silver medallist

· Diamond League 100m and 200m champion

Faith Kipyegon, KEN, 1500m/mile/5000m

· World 1500m and 5000m champion

· World records at 1500m, mile and 5000m

Haruka Kitaguchi, JPN, javelin

· World champion

· Diamond League champion

Yaroslava Mahuchikh, UKR, high jump

· World champion

· Diamond League champion

Gudaf Tsegay, ETH, 5000m/10,000m

· World 10,000m champion

· Diamond League 5000m champion with world record

Sha’Carri Richardson, 100m/200m

· World champion at 100m

· World bronze medallist at 200m

Yulimar Rojas, VEN, triple jump

· World champion

· Diamond league champion

Winfed Yavi, BRN, 3000m steeplechase

· World champion

· Diamond League champion with world lead

A three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the World Athletics social media platforms. Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube this week; a 'like' on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube or a retweet on X will count as one vote.

The World Athletics Council’s vote will count for 50% of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25% of the final result.

Voting for the World Athletes of the Year closes at midnight on Saturday 28 October. At the conclusion of the voting process, five women and five men finalists will be announced by World Athletics on 13-14 November.

The winners will be revealed on World Athletics’ social media platforms on 11 December.

Further information about the World Athletics Awards 2023 will be announced in the coming weeks.