Africa: Nominees aAnounced for Men's World Athlete of the Year 2023

This week marks the opening of the voting process for the 2023 World Athletes of the Year ahead of the World Athletics Awards 2023.

World Athletics is pleased to confirm a list of 11 nominees for Men’s World Athlete of the Year. These athletes were selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of World Athletics.

In what has been another memorable year for the sport, the nominations reflect some of the standout performances achieved at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23, one-day meeting circuits, Label road races and other events around the world.

The nominees for 2023 Men’s World Athlete of the Year are (in alphabetical order):

Neeraj Chopra, IND, javelin

· World champion

· Asian Games champion

Ryan Crouser, USA, shot put

· World champion

· World record

Mondo Duplantis, SWE, pole vault

· World champion

· Diamond League champion with world record

Soufiane El Bakkali, MAR, 3000m steeplechase

· World champion

· Undefeated in six finals

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, NOR, 1500m/mile/5000m

· World 5000m champion and 1500m silver medallist

· European records for 1500m, mile and 3000m

Kelvin Kiptum, KEN, marathon

· London and Chicago Marathon winner

· Marathon world record breaker

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Pierce LePage, CAN, decathlon

· World champion

· World leader

Noah Lyles, USA, 100m/200m

· World 100m and 200m champion

· World leader and undefeated in six finals at 200m

Alvaro Martin, ESP, race walk

· World 20km and 35km race walk champion

· World leader 20km race walk

Miltiadis Tentoglou, long jump

· World champion

· European Indoor champion

Karsten Warholm, NOR, 400m hurdles/400m

· World 400m hurdles champion

· European indoor 400m champion

A three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the World Athletics social media platforms. Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube this week; a 'like' on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube or a retweet on X will count as one vote.

The World Athletics Council’s vote will count for 50% of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25% of the final result.

Voting for the World Athletes of the Year closes at midnight on Saturday 28 October. At the conclusion of the voting process, five women and five men finalists will be announced by World Athletics on 13-14 November.

The winners will be revealed on World Athletics’ social media platforms on 11 December.

Further information about the World Athletics Awards 2023 will be announced in the coming weeks.