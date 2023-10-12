Africa: The African Football League and Visit Saudi Forge Exciting Partnership, With Prospects of Long-Term Collaboration

The Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") has unveiled Visit Saudi as the main sponsor of the Inaugural African Football League ("AFL") which features the highest-ranked and most successful football Clubs on the African Continent. The African Football League ("AFL") is scheduled to kick off from 20 October to 11 November 2023.

The Partnership between the African Football League ("AFL") and Visit Saudi represents a significant milestone for African football and Saudi tourism, creating a bridge and a partnership between two worlds that share a profound passion for football.

As part of this collaboration, the African Football League ("AFL") and Visit Saudi express their shared enthusiasm for this Partnership and affirm their openness to extending this collaboration for future editions of the AFL. Both parties are committed to the success of this Partnership and the positive impact it will have for the development and global competitiveness of African football and Saudi tourism.

The Partnership between CAF and Visit Saudi holds enormous potential for the African Football League ("AFL") which has the highest prize money and is the most competitive club football competition on the African Continent.

The success of the AFL will contribute to the building of Youth academies for boys and girls and football infrastructure in the 54 countries that are represented by CAF's Member Associations.

The eight clubs that will compete in the Inaugural African Football League ("AFL") are: Al Ahly SC (Egypt), Enyimba FC (Nigeria), Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia), Mamelodi Sundowns FC (South Africa), Atlético Petróleos de Luanda (Angola), Simba SC (Tanzania), TP Mazembe (DR Congo), and Wydad AC (Morocco).

The AFL is a CAF competition established in partnership with FIFA. One of the main objectives of the AFL is to ensure that the quality of African Club football is globally competitive and commercially viable. Other objectives of the AFL includes contributing to the building of Youth academies for boys and girls and football infrastructure in the 54 countries that are represented by CAF's Member Associations.

About Visit Saudi:

Visit Saudi is the official tourism authority of Saudi Arabia, focused on showcasing the country's cultural heritage, natural beauty, and its vibrant sports and entertainment offerings. Visit Saudi provides a gateway for travellers to explore the diverse experiences and attractions in Saudi Arabia.