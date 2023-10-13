Rwanda: Mobile World Congress Kigali Set to Accelerate Digital Innovation, Enhance Connectivity

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) Kigali, Africa's largest and most influential connectivity event, is poised to accelerate digital innovation and enhance connectivity, propelling Africa towards sustainable growth.

Taking place from October 17 to 19 at the Kigali Convention Centre, the event will convene innovators and political leaders from all sub-regions of the continent with the aim of creating a better future for all.

It will also feature impactful summits and forums, delving into topics such as bridging the digital divide, leveraging mobile tech for socio-economic development, and aligning industries with UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Aligned with MWC Kigali's four core themes - Accelerate Africa, FinTech, HealthTech, and Powering Digital - the sessions aim to propel the digital era forward.

President Paul Kagame is expected to formally open the conference on October 17.His participation is a mark of how Africa's digital transformation journey is gaining momentum and empowering communities, government, and businesses, according to GSMA's Director General, Mats Granryd.

GSMA is a non-profit industry organisation representing the interests of mobile network operators worldwide. It hosts the Mobile World Congress events across the world.

"As 4G moves forward and 5G emerges, frontier technologies offer huge potential and fintech continues to connect millions within the formal economy for the first time," added Granryd. "I am looking forward to three days of debate and inspiration with international industry leaders and high-level African policymakers."

The Ministry of ICT and Innovation (MINICT) is hosting for the second time the congress building on the success of the first edition. The Ministry says that one of the main outcomes of the previous edition of MWC Kigali was the emphasis on the importance of mobile connectivity and connected technologies in building inclusive societies.

The congress also highlighted the need to prioritise mobile internet adoption by addressing barriers such as affordability and digital skills. Additionally, the event showcased Rwanda as a hub for technological advancements, particularly in 5G technology, which opens up opportunities for further investment and collaboration in the country, according to MINICT.

As MWC 2023 draws close, the Ministry seeks to capitalise on the ongoing dialogues and shed light on some of the policies and initiatives aimed at bolstering the socio-economic development of Rwandans such as the Smart City hub and the Edison Alliance (launched by the World Economic Forum).

Meanwhile, MWC Kigali offers Rwanda an opportunity to actively engage in global discussions on policy alongside influential decision-makers and regulatory authorities across the world to make significant contributions to mobile connectivity, addressing investment gaps, and bridging the digital divide.

The event will also serve as a prominent platform for Rwandan innovators to showcase their products and essentially attract potential investors, according to MINICT.

Exploring the 4G and 5G potential in driving Africa's socio-economic progress will be a key focus during MWC Kigali 2023, alongside a deep dive into leveraging Fintech trends to foster innovation and advance financial inclusion.

According to GSMA, this year's congress will showcase the integration of innovative technologies aimed at providing solutions to benefit African citizens.

The Africa HealthTech Summit seeks to play a central role in addressing the theme, collaborating with key organisations like Africa CDC, African Union, and Smart Africa.

The summit will host engaging discussions featuring accomplished female leaders who are breaking barriers to shape the future of Africa's digital health ecosystem. Additionally, the summit will welcome industry experts to explore and address critical investment gaps within the healthcare sector.