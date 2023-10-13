South Africa: Hungry Learners Burn Desks in Protest

At Sukuma High in Mbali Township, Pietermaritzburg, student anger over two months without food and electricity reached a boiling point as they set fire to school property.

Thursday saw dramatic scenes in Imbali as students blockaded a major route with burning trees and furniture, demanding an explanation from the Department of Education regarding the school's lack of basic amenities.

The situation grew into a confrontation between the students and the police, leading to the use of tear gas and rubber bullets.

Local parents joined the fight, vocally opposing the police's aggressive tactics.

Bhekamambo Mkhize, the School Governing Body chairperson, explained to Scrolla.Africa that the students' desperation was caused by the education department's failure.

"It's distressing that for two months, our children, especially those in the school residence, have been without food.

"Moreover, Eskom has cut off electricity due to the department's unpaid bills," Mkhize said.

He stressed that despite their repeated attempts, the education authorities remained unresponsive.

Mkhize also highlighted the health risks, noting several students were taken to clinics after being affected by the tear gas.

The Department of Education's spokesperson, Muzi Mahlambi, acknowledged the situation, stating that senior officials were at the school addressing the issues.