South Africa: No Injuries After Fire Broke Out At SABC's Radio Park

It is raining fires in the city of Johannesburg.

The SABC is the latest building that's kept the city's Emergency Management Services (EMS) busy.

Fire crews responded to yet another fire on Thursday. This one engulfed part of the SABC's Auckland Park building.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the fire affected the ground floor.

"We can confirm that at this stage we are at the SABC Radio Park building, investigating reports of a fire incident. All the employees have been evacuated and there are no injuries which have been reported so far. We should be able to give further updates about this incident," said Mulaudzi.

"The fire was started by debris on the ground floor.

"All the employees who were in the building were evacuated to safety.

"It looks like the fire was started by a lot of debris and papers next to the lift pit area."