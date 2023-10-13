South Africa: No Injuries After Fire Broke Out At SABC's Radio Park

13 October 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Everson Luhanga

It is raining fires in the city of Johannesburg.

The SABC is the latest building that's kept the city's Emergency Management Services (EMS) busy.

Fire crews responded to yet another fire on Thursday. This one engulfed part of the SABC's Auckland Park building.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the fire affected the ground floor.

"We can confirm that at this stage we are at the SABC Radio Park building, investigating reports of a fire incident. All the employees have been evacuated and there are no injuries which have been reported so far. We should be able to give further updates about this incident," said Mulaudzi.

"The fire was started by debris on the ground floor.

"All the employees who were in the building were evacuated to safety.

"It looks like the fire was started by a lot of debris and papers next to the lift pit area."

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.