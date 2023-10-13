South Africa: Gomora Actor Bags Long-Awaited Award

Safta award-winning actor Thulane Mtshweni still cannot believe that he has finally been recognised after all his years in the entertainment industry.

Thulane told Scrolla.Africa that this was his first nomination and award and it had to be big.

"I honestly didn't think I would win the award but I've convinced myself that the country finally recognises my talent.

"It took me 17 years before I got my big break on TV, in Isidingo: The Need."

During this period he dedicated his time and talent to theatre and working with young producers in a bid to gain a foothold in the industry.

"It was a difficult period in my career and at some point I felt like quitting and finding something sustainable.

"I live by the saying 'Never question time, keep working on your talent, and the rest will follow'. This is my time to shine, it is the time for the world to meet me," he said.

The actor, who hails from Tsakani in Ekurhuleni, was named the best supporting actor in a telenovela for his work on Gomora. The announcement was made during the Safta ceremony on 29 September.

He found out the big news through WhatsApp messages while on tour in Zimbabwe with the acclaimed stage play, Woza Albert.

Hours after the announcement he finally switched on his phone and was bombarded with WhatsApp messages from family, friends, and colleagues congratulating him on scooping the award.

The actor is known for his role in Isidingo: The Need as a troublesome miner, Shadrack Bhekiziswe Sibiya. When the soapie was discontinued he was cast for the small role of Bongani on Gomora.

His hard work and the chemistry with his Gomora girlfriend Zodwa, played by Sanah Mchunu, convinced the producers to extend his stay on the show for a longer period.