Rwanda: Rayon Sports is Like Home, Says Returning Muhire

Midfielder Kevin Muhire has branded Rayon Sports like 'home' as he prepares to embark on a third spell at the club.

The Rwanda international made a sensational return to the club on a short-term agreement that will see him play for the club for the remainder of the current season.

"Rayon Sports is like home to me. The club has played a significant role in my development as a player, and I am ready to contribute to their success once again," Muhire told Times Sport after putting pen to paper.

The Muhire-Rayon reunion comes after his deal with Kuwaiti side Al-Yarmouk SC expired in June.

The 25-year-old was part of the history-making Rayon Sports team that reached the quarter-finals of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup.

He left the club for Egyptian side Al Gaish during the 2019/2020 season before he was loaned to Omani Premier League side Saham Club the following season.

He rejoined the Rwandan side 2020/21 Rwanda Premier League runners-up as Omani Premier League when the Omani league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.