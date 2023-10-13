Rwanda: Rayon Sports is Like Home, Says Returning Muhire

12 October 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Midfielder Kevin Muhire has branded Rayon Sports like 'home' as he prepares to embark on a third spell at the club.

The Rwanda international made a sensational return to the club on a short-term agreement that will see him play for the club for the remainder of the current season.

"Rayon Sports is like home to me. The club has played a significant role in my development as a player, and I am ready to contribute to their success once again," Muhire told Times Sport after putting pen to paper.

The Muhire-Rayon reunion comes after his deal with Kuwaiti side Al-Yarmouk SC expired in June.

The 25-year-old was part of the history-making Rayon Sports team that reached the quarter-finals of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup.

He left the club for Egyptian side Al Gaish during the 2019/2020 season before he was loaned to Omani Premier League side Saham Club the following season.

He rejoined the Rwandan side 2020/21 Rwanda Premier League runners-up as Omani Premier League when the Omani league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.