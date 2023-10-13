South Africa: NW Police Launch Manhunt for Six Escapees

Police in Mogwase in the North West have rearrested two of the eight awaiting trial detainees who escaped from the Mogwase Magistrates' Court holding cells on Tuesday.

According to police information, a member escorted the accused from the court room to the cells. The member had just unlocked the cell door for the awaiting trial detainee when those who were inside suddenly pushed the burglar door, overpowered the member and ran away in different directions.

The two accused, Lebogang Mokotleng and Tshepang Raselemane were rearrested a few minutes later at Mogwase Taxi Rank.

Lebogag Mokotleng (27) was arrested for robbery with a firearm, attempted murder and unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition while Tshepang Raselemane (25) is facing charges of robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property.

The other six, Tebogo Mosito (29) Letlatsa Mpota (31), Katlego Mafatlhe (35), Keitumetse Lekolomi (25), Thabang Matlho (25) and Katlego Mkitle (26) were among others, arrested for murder, robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm, attempted murder and possession of suspected stolen property.

Members of the community are encouraged not to try and re-arrest the detainees as they are dangerous, but to contact the Investigating Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Shimane Kubyadi on 082 856 1087 or Crime Stop number: ‪08600 10111.

Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App from a smartphone.