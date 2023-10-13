Kenya: Harambee Starlet Shines With Quickfire Brace in Champions League

Nairobi — Harambee Starlets forward Marjolene Nekesa scored twice in nine minutes last night as she helped her club Slavia Prague to a 5-0 victory against Romania's Olimpia Cluj in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Nekesa scored in the fourth and nine minutes for her Czech Republic club, with Michaela Khirova, Petro Divisova and Karolina Krivska adding three more in the huge win.

Her scoring form is welcome news for the national team, especially ahead of next month's crucial last round qualifiers for the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) duel against Botswana.

Nekesa missed last month's victory Cameroon due to injury but she expects to be available for the final round.

Nekesa joined the Czech side in 2022 from Belarusian side Minsk, and ended the season as the Czech Women's First League top scorer with 14 goals. Erstwhile, she had spent most of her time in the United States, where she studied at the Oklahoma Wesleyan University.