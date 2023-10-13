Kenya: Harambee Starlet Shines With Quickfire Brace in Champions League

12 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Harambee Starlets forward Marjolene Nekesa scored twice in nine minutes last night as she helped her club Slavia Prague to a 5-0 victory against Romania's Olimpia Cluj in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Nekesa scored in the fourth and nine minutes for her Czech Republic club, with Michaela Khirova, Petro Divisova and Karolina Krivska adding three more in the huge win.

Her scoring form is welcome news for the national team, especially ahead of next month's crucial last round qualifiers for the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) duel against Botswana.

Nekesa missed last month's victory Cameroon due to injury but she expects to be available for the final round.

Nekesa joined the Czech side in 2022 from Belarusian side Minsk, and ended the season as the Czech Women's First League top scorer with 14 goals. Erstwhile, she had spent most of her time in the United States, where she studied at the Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.