South Africa: People Living With Disabilities March to Musina Municipality for Services and Jobs

"The municipality has no heart for disabled people" says mother with three disabled children

More than 60 people with disabilities marched to Musina Municipality on Thursday. They were demanding better access to basic services, such as water. They also want job opportunities and a special needs school built in Musina.

The protest was organised by the Musina Disability Forum. Participants sang as they marched two-kilometres from Nancefield community hall to the city centre.

Forum director Yunsa Mbewe said they decided to march in the hope that officials at the municipality would listen to their plight.

"We have several times engaged the municipality about issues affecting people living with disabilities, but they keep on giving empty promises," she said.

Mbewe, who has a disability, said the municipality apparently has a disability programme, but it hasn't been rolled out.

There is no special needs school in Musina. Learners with disabilities have to travel to Thohoyandou, some 130km from Musina.

"Most of these people with disabilities cannot afford transport fares for their children. This is very unfair," said William Mabhoko, the forum secretary. "We need a special school in Musina."

"The municipality has no heart for disabled people. I am unemployed. My family rely on disability grants, but that money is not enough for food and to pay someone to fetch water for me," said Lydia Ngovhezha, from Matswale, Extension 14.

Ngovhezha uses a wheelchair. She said three of her five children also have disabilities.

Another major issue was accessing water.

Tshifhiwa Kata, who uses crutches, said that when taps run dry in the community she has to wait for her eldest child to come home from school to go and buy water from residents who have boreholes.

The municipality was given a week to respond to the group's memorandum.

Councillor Rudzani Luambo (ANC) signed the memorandum and promised to pass it on to the mayor.