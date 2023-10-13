Kenya: DCI Investigating Mackenzie's Letter Directing Followers to Fast to Death While in Prison

Mombasa — The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating a letter from cult leader Paul Mackenzie instructing his followers to fast unto death while in custody.

The letter, which is dated July 22, 2023, was intercepted recently by authorities at Shimo La Tewa Maximum Prison during a routine prison safety check.

The letter provided religious instructions advocating fasting to the point of death.

Chief Inspector Raphael Wanjohi, the lead investigator of the Shakahola massacre, said in an affidavit that the letter revealed extreme religious beliefs consistent with witness accounts and Mackenzie's recruitment efforts.

"The letter paints a picture that the author and the other co-accused persons are still deeply indoctrinated and ready to accomplish their mission of dying by fasting," said Wanjohi.

The letter is believed to have been written by Kelvin Sudi Asena alias Alfred Asena, a close associate of Mackenzie. It was authorized by Mackenzie himself, according to police.

Asena frequently sits next to Mackenzie in court and is always seen consulting with him.

Wanjohi said the letter has been submitted to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for forensic examination to confirm Asena as the author.

This was revealed on Thursday during the hearing of an application by the State to continue holding Mackenzie and the 27 other co-accused persons for yet another six months.

Mackenzie's lawyer, Wycliff Makasembo, requested an additional week to respond to the DPP's request to extend his client's detention for a further 180 days.

Mackenzie and his co-accused face multiple charges, including terrorism, murder, aiding suicide, abduction, radicalization, genocide, crimes against humanity, child cruelty, fraud, and money laundering.

They have not been officially charged as of yet.

The case is scheduled for mention on October 19.