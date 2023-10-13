Kenya: ODM Opposes Kenya-Led Haiti Police Mission, Says Move Nonstrategic

Nairobi — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has urged the government to reconsider the planned deployment of Kenyan police to lead the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti.

The party, in a statement issued on Thursday, said the deployment has "no strategic geopolitical value to Kenya" making the move ill-advised.

Additionally, ODM claimed Kenya's National Police Service lacks a constitutional mandate to conduct operations outside the country.

"The recommended ratio of police officers to population is one for every 450 citizens. Kenya's ration is around 1 for every 1,000 citizens. We simply do not have policemen to spare," the party said.

"Indeed, given the current security challenges around Sondu, Lamu, the North Rift, along the border with Somalia and within the islands of Lake Victoria, only a truly insensitive and reckless government would deploy 1,000 police officers elsewhere," it added.

The opposition party further claimed that some of the world's most powerful countries had intervened in Haiti in the past with disastrous outcomes each time.

"There is therefore no gainsaying the fact that the breakdown of law and order, or the instability in Haiti, are not superficial issues that require mere policing. The root causes go deeper than that," the party said.

ODM called on MPs to reject the deployment when the matter is brought before Parliament.

"In light of these concerns, ODM urges the Ruto regime to reconsider this offer. We call upon Members of Parliament to oppose the deployment of our men and women in uniform to Haiti should the matter be brought before Parliament," the party said.

"Our focus should remain on addressing Kenya's pressing internal security issues, improving our law enforcement, and safeguarding the well-being of our police officers and citizens."

Court hurdle

ODM's statement came days after the High Court restrained Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki from deploying Kenya's police units as part of the multinational security mission in Haiti.

Milimani High Court Judge Chacha Mwita temporarily halted the police deployment, and restrained the National Assembly from considering the matter, pending further directions on October 24.

Justice Mwita, in directions given on Monday, certified an application by Thirdway Alliance party as urgent saying the petition raised substantial issues of national importance and public interest, warranting urgent consideration.

"That a conservatory order is hereby issued restraining the respondents from deploying police officers to HAITI or ANY OTHER COUNTRY until 24th October," Mwita said in an order issued Monday.

The court ordered that the pleadings be served on the respondents immediately and directed Kindiki to file responses to the petition within three days after service.

The petitioners will then have three days to file and serve a supplementary affidavit, if any, together with written submissions to the petition, not exceeding 10 pages.

The court further directed that once served, the respondents will have three days to file and serve written submissions to the petition, also not exceeding 10 pages.