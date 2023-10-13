Kenya: Police Probe Mystery of Dead Agent Inside a Car at DCI Headquarters

Nairobi — Authorities have opened an inquest into the death of a detective attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations suspected to have taken his own life on Wednesday at the agency's Mazingira House headquarters.

A police report indicates that the deceased was discovered by a car wash attendant who noticed someone with a blood-stained shirt inside a motor vehicle within DCI headquarters car wash facility.

"He then informed the Special Operations Team DCI headquarters who was accompanied to the scene by the OC DCI hqs dispensary who was able to confirm that the person inside the motor vehicle was dead," the report shared on Thursday read.

The scene was visited by senior officers at the complex led by Director Mohammed Amin.

Homicide and ballistics experts as well as Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor and Government chemist personnel visited the scene.

The scene was processed and documented by crime scene agents together with the other forensic experts. The detectives established that the deceased, aged 59, was a police officer attached to DCI's transport pool.

They further established that the officer died of a single gunshot wound on the chest that exited through the back.

A jericho pistol loaded with 14 rounds of 9mm ammunition, one spent cartridge and one fired bullet head was recovered from the scene.

"The same were collected and kept as exhibits," the report said.

The victim's body was removed to Kenyatta University mortuary pending autopsy.

The incident came days after another senior police officer shot himself dead in Nairobi's Utawala.