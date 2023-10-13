Kenya: Marathon Legend Tips Kiptum, Kipchoge for Podium Sweep At Paris Olympics - - but With a Disclaimer

Nairobi — Kenyan marathon legend Ibrahim Hussein believes newly crowned world record holder Kelvin Kiptum and two-time Olympics champion Eliud Kipchoge can lead Kenya to a podium sweep in next year's quadrennial games in Paris, France.

However, the three-time Boston Marathon champion warned that all this could be a mirage if the two don't work together to shut out the Ethiopians.

"If you put two winners in one race, the possibility of one dropping out is very high so we need to bring them together and tell them that silver is also very good. In case one of them is not going to get gold, he should not drop out...he should just hang in there and win silver for the country," Hussein said.

Hussein, the first Kenyan to win the New York Marathon in 1987, gave an example from his running days, confessing that he always struggled to be content with any other finish other than first place.

"I used to have that problem when I was running. Whenever I realized that the gold was not there, the chances of dropping out of the race midway were very high. Second place...or third place was nothing for me but you see we need the silver and the bronze for the country," he said.

Hussein further said Athletics Kenya (AK) have the responsibility of encouraging both athletes to work together in Paris regardless of their different affiliations as far as management is concerned.

"I think these two athletes, if we don't antagonize them we will have a clean sweep in the marathon. I know they are from different management but I think if they work as a team...it is our responsibility as Athletics Kenya to really see that they work together as a team. The two of them are sure bet for gold and silver. I don't know who of them is going to win gold or silver because both of them are competitive," Hussein, also AK's technical director, said.

Kiptum is the man of the moment after clocking 2:00:35 at Sunday's Chicago Marathon to shatter his older countryman's previous world record of 2:01:09, which he timed at last year's Berlin Marathon.

Social media has been abuzz with queries over whether the two-time world record holder has sent a congratulatory message to his successor.

When quizzed over his potential debut in the French capital come July next year, Kiptum admitted he is looking forward to competing against Kipchoge.

"If I am selected for the national team for the Olympics, it would be a huge honour to represent my country. I look forward to running in the same race with him (Kipchoge)," the 23-year-old said on Tuesday during his homecoming reception in Nairobi.

Man of the moment

Kiptum's feat in the United States marked the latest milestone in his brief road running career in which he made history as the fastest ever full marathon debut by clocking 2:01:53 in Valencia, Spain in December last year.

He followed it up with a course record of 2:01:25 on his way to clinching the London Marathon in April this year.

Reflecting on that mesmerising run by Kiptum in Chicago, Hussein said he was not surprised by the Chepsamo-born marathoner's meteoric rise in the past one year.

"To me, there are so many Kenyans who have not been given that opportunity. You go to the villages and you find thousands of athletes who are running everyday but they have never found a good manager. Races like this one (StanChart Marathon) give upcoming athletes who don't get as much opportunities to go outside to come and compete and be identified," he explained.

Hussein added: "Kelvin's story may seem like it began just the other day but if you dig further, you will find he has been doing some races."

Nonetheless, the three-time Honolulu Marathon champion, advised Kiptum to look after his body well and to resist the temptation of competing in many road races in a year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Olympics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"He has a very young age and I think he has between 10-15 years to go so I think he needs to approach it carefully. Don't run so many races...just pick two in a year and I think he is working with a very good management group, which will be able to guide him. He should not listen to other people but his management and follow what they are telling him," Hussein said.

He added: "Those are very serious guys (Kiptum's management) and I think they are working with Golazo. These are people who have worked with a very big and wide group of athletes and have ensured that they have longevity."

The marathon legend was speaking on Thursday on the sidelines of a breakfast meeting for the upcoming StanChart Nairobi Marathon for which AK is a core partner.

The 20th edition of the road race will be held on October 29 along the Southern By-pass.