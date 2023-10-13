South Africa: Springbok Women Bank On Experience in Opening WXV2 Clash Against Scotland

South Africa kick off their WXV2 campaign with a stern challenge against ninth-ranked Scotland in Stellenbosch on Friday.

The Springbok Women get their WXV2 campaign under way with a tough task against ninth-ranked Scotland at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Friday.

Four players with Rugby World Cup experience will earn their first starts for the Springbok Women on home soil in 2023 in their opening match of the inaugural WXV2.

Tayla Kinsey, Aseza Hele, Lindelwa Gwala and Sanelisiwe Charlie all missed out on the Tests against Kenya and Samoa in the lead-up to the brand-new showpiece of the women's game.

The quartet -- who have more than 80 Tests' worth of experience -- are returning from injury and rehabilitation protocols, and are ready for the clash against Scotland. The Springbok Women are currently ranked 12th.

Springbok Women head coach Louis Koen also named Shaunique Hess on the wing and Chuma Qawe at fullback in a reshuffled squad from the one that played against Samoa last weekend.

Hess last played against Spain in April. Qawe made her debut against Scotland in 2019 and also played against England at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand last year, but this will be her first outing since Koen took over as coach.

"We have a squad of 30 and plan...