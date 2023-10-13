South Africa: Another De Kock Century Powers Proteas to Successive Cricket World Cup Victory

South Africa top the Cricket World Cup table after meting out two successive thrashings in their opening fixtures. This time, the vanquished side was Australia, who fell by 134 runs.

Quinton de Kock struck a majestic century -- his second in succession -- to help South Africa to a 134-run victory over Australia on Thursday in their second Cricket World Cup match.

The Proteas completely outplayed the Aussies with the bat, ball and in the field.

Having been sent in to bat at Ekana Sportz City in Lucknow, South Africa set an above-par total of 311 for seven on the back of De Kock's 109 off 106 balls as well as Aiden Markram's slick 56 off 44 deliveries.

Australia then fell apart with the bat, as South Africa's tight and disciplined bowling saw the five-time champions dismissed for 177 in 40.5 overs.

"It was a close to perfect game for us with the bat," Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma said after the clash.

"Maybe with the bat we could have finished a little bit better, but I think they really bowled well throughout their whole innings. At no point did the run rate really get out of control for them."

It was the fourth consecutive one-day international match in which the Proteas triumphed over Australia, including their recent 3-2 come-from-behind win over the same opposition in South Africa last month.

