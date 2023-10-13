South Africa: Petrol Price Proves 'Lies' Told in the Case Involving Alleged Gangster Ralph Stanfield and Wife Nicole Johnson

Alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield and his wife Nicole Johnson co-own a petrol station in Cape Town. Johnson claimed that as she had been detained since her recent arrest, she could not adjust the petrol price there - but police say they found otherwise.

Police are using a change in the petrol price to try to prove officers were lied to in the case against Ralph Stanfield and his wife Nicole Johnson.

The two face several charges along with Denver Booysen, Johannes Abrahams and Jose Brandt, also known as "Makop".

All five are in custody and expected back in the Cape Town Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 17 October.

Accusations against the group include car theft, robbery, attempted murder and fraud.

'Dishonesty offences'

Johnson has not been charged with any crime of violence but, according to police, faces "dishonesty offences".

Both she and Stanfield have denied the accusations against them.

The group appeared in court on Wednesday. During bail application proceedings, several startling allegations were made against Stanfield.

These included that he allegedly told associates he wanted them to find a complainant in a case against him because he wanted to shoot the man.

The allegations were contained in an affidavit by the investigating officer, Lieutenant Colonel Christiaan van Renen, that was read out during Wednesday's court proceedings.

A section of it focused on Johnson.

She was arrested with Stanfield at their home in an upmarket suburb of Cape Town on 29 September 2023.

According...