South Africa: Deputy Judge President Concerned About Slow Pace of Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial

As the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial drags on, defence lawyer representing one of the five men on trial for Meyiwa's murder requested a day to consult and prepare for what's set to be a trial within a trial over the admissibility of confessions.

The Deputy Judge President of the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria, Aubrey Ledwaba, is concerned about the snail's pace at which the Senzo Meyiwa trial is moving. This is despite the appointment of a new judge, Ratha Mokgoatlheng, and the subsequent restart of the trial three months ago.

This emerged during court proceedings on Wednesday, 11 October, as a defence lawyer representing one of the five men on trial for Meyiwa's murder requested a day to consult and prepare for what's set to be a trial within a trial over the admissibility of confessions.

The two other defence lawyers indicated their preparedness to proceed with the trial.

"The JP [Judge President] is worried about the pace this trial is taking. This trial is of the essence in the sense that it has paralysed the judge, the prosecutor and even sometimes counsels. There are cases that are waiting to be on the roll," Mokgoatlheng said in the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria where the case is being heard.

On trial are Sifisokuhle Ntuli, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa. Charges include murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and...