South Africa: Cape Town International Airport Runway Shut Down After Hydraulic Fuel Spill

Passengers were left frustrated on Thursday after the main runway at Cape Town International Airport was closed, causing flight delays and cancellations.

Flights were delayed or diverted from Cape Town International Airport on Thursday after the airport's main runway was closed when an aircraft reporting a technical issue leaked hydraulic fuel.

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said the runway was closed just after 2pm for safety reasons. Acsa said the runway would be "reopened shortly", but in a statement released after 9pm, it said the runway remained closed.

"The main runway was closed just after 2pm this afternoon. However, the secondary runway has remained available to small gauge aircraft. As a result, both arrival and departure flights have been impacted," Acsa's statement reads.

"The aircraft in question was subsequently removed from the main runway, and this was followed by a runway inspection. Acsa is currently busy with clean-up operations, during which time the main runway will remain closed as the safety of our passengers and staff is our top priority.

"We would like to take this opportunity to apologise to all our customers and stakeholders for any inconvenience caused. The matter is receiving attention at the highest level of our airport management team.

"Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for more information."

FlySafair posted an update on X just after...