Uganda: Opposition Boycott of Parliament Hangs on Govt Response

Opposition politicians decision to boycott parliament hangs in balance as they await government response to their protest against arrest of their supporters and leaders.

Sources within parliament reveal that on Wednesday evening, the Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga, held a closed-door meeting with Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, to discuss ending the boycott and allowing government business to proceed.

A source informed the Nile Post that this afternoon, all opposition MPs decided to attend the plenary session to listen to the government's explanation.

"We are going to attend the plenary to listen to the government's position. Regarding the Leader of Opposition's meeting with the Speaker, yesterday, during our meeting, the Speaker called the LoP. He was asked to state all the grievances, which he did," the source told the Nile Post.

Kazibwe Bashir Mbaziira, Kawempe South MP, also confirmed this development, stating that Mpuuga informed them about the matter yesterday.

"The boycott will depend on what the Minister is going to tell us this afternoon. But we are going to attend the plenary. Our next action will depend on the Minister's statement regarding the issues we raised," he said.

Yesterday, opposition legislators declared that they would not return to Parliament until the government apologises for the manhandling of opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi and the siege on the National Unity Platform (NUP) party headquarters.

NUP's head office in Kamwokya, Kampala, was cordoned off by security forces on October 9 as the party prepared to hold prayers for their alleged supporters who lost their lives due to the actions of the regime.

Last week, Kyagulanyi, the leader of the NUP, was taken from the airport in Entebbe and escorted directly to his home without going through regular immigration procedures.

He claimed that he was manhandled, and his supporters were arrested without any valid reason.

Currently, Kyagulanyi remains confined to his home, with the police claiming it is to prevent him from organizing a march. Many of his supporters have also been arrested.

On Tuesday this week, Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) staged a walkout from a plenary sitting in Parliament to express their opposition to the ongoing arrest, abduction, and detention of their leaders and supporters.

They condemned the behavior of the security forces, stating that it contradicts the principles of Uganda's independence, which was celebrated just the day before.

Mpuuga had stated that they would only return to Parliament if the government issues an apology and vows to never disrupt their peaceful events.

However, government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua argued that it was irregular for the opposition to hold a parallel event on that day.

We await the next action of the opposition MPs this afternoon following the government's position on the matter. - Additional reporting by Muhamadi Matovu