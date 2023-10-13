Uganda: Female MP Accuses Zaake of Abuse, Calls for Action

The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa, was compelled to adjourn Parliament for 10 minutes after Juliet Kinyamatama, the Rakai District Woman MP, accused Francis Zaake, the Mityana Municipality MP, of making defamatory remarks against her during his recent visit to Rakai district.

Kinyamatama informed Parliament that the words uttered by Francis Zaake were so despicable that she couldn't bring herself to repeat them, but she demanded that the video clip be played before Parliament so that the derogatory words used against her could be heard by the world.

However, Ibrahim Ssemujju ,Kira Municipality MP challenged her request to have the video played, questioning why remarks that Kinyamatama couldn't utter herself should be aired on national television.

"I have a problem with matters happening outside Parliament coming here and becoming part of parliamentary business. The colleague complaining has stated that she can't even utter what was said. How can Parliament listen to what she herself cannot say?" wondered Ssemujju.

In light of this, the Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa referred the matter to Parliament's Rules, Privileges & Discipline for investigation, a decision that Kinyamatama protested against, accusing Parliament of attempting to cover up Zaake's behaviour due to his gender.

"Let that video be played. I want the world to see what he said. Why are we covering up evil? An attack on a woman is an attack on all of us as female MPs. I have maintained my composure, but I want this house to witness what exactly transpired. We can't protect men who don't respect women. I cannot be called what he called me," said Kinyamatama.

Kinyamatama reiterated that the words uttered by Zaake were so despicable that she couldn't bring herself to repeat them, but she demanded that the video clip be played before Parliament so that the world could hear the derogatory words used against her.

Opposition MPs, who had previously announced a boycott of attending plenary until the government apologised for the mistreatment of opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi and the siege on the National Unity Platform (NUP) party headquarters, were all present to hear the government's position on their grievances.

Recently, the Constitutional Court invalidated the parliamentary resolution to remove Zaake from his position as a Parliamentary Commissioner.

In a majority decision with four Justices in favour and one in opposition, the Court ruled that the then Deputy Speaker, Anita Among, who presided over the matter, had violated the principles of natural justice by not recusing herself as the complainant.

The case originated from a successful petition by Zaake challenging the March 10, 2022, parliamentary resolution that removed him from the parliamentary commission for alleged indiscipline based on a report by the Rules, Discipline, and Privileges Committee chaired by Abdu Katuntu.

The committee had found Zaake in breach of public trust and parliamentary decorum.

Zaake's troubles began when he criticised the Speaker on social media for her comments during a plenary session honoring legislators and parliamentary staff who had participated in the East African Legislative Assembly Games in Tanzania.

During the plenary, Among made a joke that, despite allegedly sustaining a broken leg following torture by security forces, Zaake had won a gold medal for Parliament in the 100-meter race.

Her comments came at a time when legislators were expressing concerns about the increasing cases of torture perpetrated by security agencies.

Among directed the Committee to investigate Zaake following a motion by Ojara Mapenduzi, the Gulu City Barledge Division Member of Parliament, for Zaake's removal based on allegations of abusing the Speaker using his social media handle.

Dissatisfied with the impeachment resolution, Zaake petitioned the Constitutional Court, arguing that Parliament had not followed proper procedures and that members of the Rules Committee had received improper payments amounting to Shillings 6 million.

The Constitutional Court agreed with Zaake, stating that there was no quorum present when the resolution was passed, and the motion had been irregularly added to the order paper.

Additionally, the Justices noted that Parliament had breached its own rules of procedure, and Among had acted as a judge in her own case.