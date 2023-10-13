Africa: Afcon (Côte d'Ivoire-2023) - Morocco in Group F With DR Congo, Zambia and Tanzania

Abidjan — Morocco's football team has been drawn in Group F alongside its counterparts DR Congo, Zambia and Tanzania, following the draw for the group phase of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), held on Thursday in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

The Atlas Lions will play their group-stage matches in the town of San Pedro. Their first game will be against Tanzania.

The 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations will be held from January 13 to February 11, 2024 in six stadiums spread over five cities in Côte d'Ivoire.