Africa: Afcon (Côte d'Ivoire-2023) - Morocco in Group F With DR Congo, Zambia and Tanzania

13 October 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Abidjan — Morocco's football team has been drawn in Group F alongside its counterparts DR Congo, Zambia and Tanzania, following the draw for the group phase of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), held on Thursday in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

The Atlas Lions will play their group-stage matches in the town of San Pedro. Their first game will be against Tanzania.

The 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations will be held from January 13 to February 11, 2024 in six stadiums spread over five cities in Côte d'Ivoire.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.