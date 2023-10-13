Rwanda: Mvuyekure Apologises for Controversial Red Card in Etoile Win

12 October 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Rayon Sports midfielder Emmanuel Mvuyekure has apologized for the red cad he received during club's 2-1 win over Etoile de l'Est in a Primus National League encounter held at Kigali Pele Stadium on Wednesday.

The Burundi international was sent off in the 63rd minute over throwing a ball towards centre referee Claude Ishimwe to express his frustration after he was booked for fouling an Etoile de l'Est player in the buildup.

The ball hit the chest of centre referee Claude Ishimwe who immediately showed him a straight red card, becoming Blues' third player to be sent off after Heritier Luvumbu and Charles Bbaale were also shown red cards at full time during controversial 2-2 draw against Marines at Umuganda Stadium on Sunday, October 8.

"I apologize. It's the first red card I've received since I started playing football. I didn't do it on purpose. I would like to apologize to the referee (Claude Ishimwe) because I respect him a lot. I apologize to FERWAFA, my teammates, and Rayon Sports fans in general," Mvuyekure said in a statement.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Rayon Sports showcased their resilience and secured a 2-1 victory over Etoile de l'Est thanks to Musa Essenu's brace.

Mvuyekure's sendoff will now see him miss Rayon's clash against table leaders Musanze FC on Sunday, October 15 at Ubworoherane Stadium.

