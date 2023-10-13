Kenya Airways Plane Lands 'Safely' After Security Threat Alert

12 October 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moise M. Bahati

A Kenya Airways (KQ) plane bound for London's Heathrow Airport landed "safely" after "an alert of a potential security threat," the airline said in a statement on Thursday, October 12.

Kenya Airways said it received the security alert at around 10:30hrs on board KQ100 operating from Nairobi to London Heathrow.

"KQ management in conjunction with the security authorities of the Government of Kenya and the United Kingdom carried out a thorough risk assessment of the threat," the statement read.

"The crew on board were briefed, and all safety and security precautions were taken to ensure the safety and security of our crew and passengers on board," the company said.

The plane was diverted and landed at London Stansted Airport for security clearance by the UK government, according to British media reports.

Kenya Airways said the plane landed safely, adding that the security of the crew and customers was its priority.

