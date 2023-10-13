Rwanda: 'Rwf500,000 Bribe to Kill a Story' Gets YouTube Journalist Arrested

Theogene Manirakiza, a journalist and founder of Ukwezi TV, a YouTube-based platform, is in custody for allegedly receiving a bribe to not publish a story.

Without divulging details, Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) spokesperson Thierry Murangira told The New Times that Manirakiza was caught red-handed as he received a bribe amounting to Rwf500,000 in Kicukiro District, Kigali.

"The investigations are continuing. Theogene is being held at Kimihurura RIB Station as his file is being processed for submission to the prosecution," Murangira noted.

He warned that no one should "hide under the umbrella of a profession to do things that are against the law."

"We call upon every person to avoid any activities that drag them into crime," it added.

In February, RIB said that it had sacked 88 of its personnel over corruption and other professional malpractices, since 2018. Many were prosecuted in courts of law, it said.

In 2022, Rwanda was ranked the fourth least corrupt country in Africa by Transparency International.