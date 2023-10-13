Africa: Sudanese Refugees Face Dire Conditions in Chad

Adré Camp, Chad — More than 10,000 Sudanese refugee families, who have fled violence in Darfur to Adré camp in eastern Chad, are living in dire conditions, and lack food, shelter, and healthcare. Sudan's Foreign Minister, Ali El Sadig, has called on the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) to urgently respond to the humanitarian needs of refugees and displaced people.

Activist Ibrahim Shammo told Radio Dabanga that the arrival a large number of new families is increasing the size of in the temporary camp of Adré, with the lack of food supplies, and a lack of healthcare. Work has been suspended in field clinics amid a scarcity of medicines, including those for chronic diseases.

He stressed that the authorities have not made any promises to refugees to be moved to permanent camps, and that a large number of those who have been to permanent camps have not been allocated homes. with no basic services, many still live in the open.

Refugee Youssef Jomaa told Radio Dabanga that refugees in Adré in eastern Chad have not received any food aid for a month. He adds that a large number of families did not receive any of the little aid that was distributed, as supplies of corn and oil were insufficient.

He confirmed to Radio Dabanga that a large number of refugees live in the open, some of whom have not been counted or registered. He expressed fears that their suffering will be exacerbated by the lack of tents and winter clothes with the onset of winter, as well as problems with drinking water.

UNHCR

Sudan's Foreign Minister, Ali El Sadig, has called on the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) to urgently respond to the humanitarian needs of refugees and displaced people, and pointed to the deteriorating economic and living conditions faced by host communities in the states in Sudan.

Addressing the opening session of the high-level meeting of the 74th session of the Executive Committee of the High Commissioner for Refugees on Monday, he stressed the need for the international community to provide the necessary support to respond to the critical humanitarian situation, especially as Sudan has been hosting millions of refugees from neighbouring countries and "therefore deserves the favour to be returned".