Tanzania: Over 18,000 Refugees Return Home, Others Resettled

12 October 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

More than 18,000 refugees who fled their countries for Tanzania have returned to their homes.

Of the said refugees, some have resettled to other countries.

Home Affairs Deputy Minister Jumanne Sagini revealed this at the 74th Standing Committee meeting of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Geneva Switzerland as he reiterated Tanzania's commitment to continue fulfilling its international responsibility of receiving, keeping and finding permanent solutions for refugees.

He disclosed that due to some financial challenges, some health centers in refugee camps in the country have been closed.

"Food distribution for refugees has been reduced by 50 per cent but also refugees who registered to be returned to their country failed to do so on time due to lack of funds," Mr Sagini said.

