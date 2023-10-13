Tanzania: Dual Citizenship Emerges as President Suluhu Receives Foreign Affairs Performance Report

State House President Samia Suluhu Hassan has received a report from a committee formed to review the performance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

The committee chairperson, Ambassador Hassan Simba Yahya, submitted the dossier to the Head of State at a function held in the State House, Dar es Salaam on Thursday evening.

Various issues including dual citizenship and diaspora special status have emerged in the report and the committee has addressed them accordingly.

On dual citizenship, the committee recommends that a national debate over the matter should be held for wananchi to give their views.