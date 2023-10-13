Zimbabwe: Afropop Singer Garry Mapunzure Dies

Afropop singer Garikai Munashe Mapanzure affectionately known as "Garry' has died.

He was 25.

The singer died this morning at a local hospital after sustaining serious injuries from a road accident along the Beitbridge-Masvingo highway yesterday.

According to some eyewitnesses, the incident occurred when the vehicle collided with another in the Clipsham Views residential area.

The "Nditaurireiwo" hitmaker was a passenger in a car driven by his sister.

Sadly, his sister and nephew died on the spot while Garry sustained critical injuries.