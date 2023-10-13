Zimbabwe: Afropop Singer Garry Mapunzure Dies

Garry Mapanzure/Instagram
Garry Mapanzure
13 October 2023
The Herald (Harare)

Afropop singer Garikai Munashe Mapanzure affectionately known as "Garry' has died.

He was 25.

The singer died this morning at a local hospital after sustaining serious injuries from a road accident along the Beitbridge-Masvingo highway yesterday.

According to some eyewitnesses, the incident occurred when the vehicle collided with another in the Clipsham Views residential area.

The "Nditaurireiwo" hitmaker was a passenger in a car driven by his sister.

Sadly, his sister and nephew died on the spot while Garry sustained critical injuries.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.