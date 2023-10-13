Kenya: Governor Mwangaza Seeks Senate's Help to Mend Fences With MCAs

13 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has formally requested the Senate to step in and mediate in the ongoing dispute between herself and the County Assembly.

In her letter addressed to the Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Governor Mwangaza is seeking the assistance of the House Standing Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations to help resolve the conflicts with the ward representatives.

"In the spirit of reconciliation, I intervene the Senate yo intervene," read in part the Governor's letter

The discord has persisted for several months, even after a temporary truce was reached following the Assembly's unsuccessful attempt to impeach her in December 2022.

The impeachment clamor was based on 62 allegations, primarily centered around allegations of gross misconduct.

An 11- member Senate committee however, after a thorough investigation, found that none of the allegations had merit.

After this Senate ruling, President William Ruto and Deputy Rigathi took the initiative to broker talks between the Governor and the MCAs, resulting in an eight-month temporary ceasefire.

Unfortunately, the truce has since broken down, with Governor Mwangaza attributing her troubles to the fact that she was elected as an independent candidate.

She alleges that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, the Majority Party in the Assembly, and the opposition party (DEP party) have united in their efforts to impeach her.

The Governor further claims that her deputy and other prominent county leaders, including Members of Parliament, are actively rallying other County Assembly members against her.

"They have been calling press conferences and beating war drums on how they are going to impeach me for incompetence," she said.

Despite the challenges, as an independent leader, Governor Mwangaza has vowed to stand her ground and defend her position, expressing her willingness to demonstrate her innocence when given the opportunity to address the Senators.

"At the opportune moment I am willing and able to bring evidence to that effect," she said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.