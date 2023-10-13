Kenya: Governor Mwangaza Seeks Senate's Help to Mend Fences With MCAs

Nairobi — Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has formally requested the Senate to step in and mediate in the ongoing dispute between herself and the County Assembly.

In her letter addressed to the Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Governor Mwangaza is seeking the assistance of the House Standing Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations to help resolve the conflicts with the ward representatives.

"In the spirit of reconciliation, I intervene the Senate yo intervene," read in part the Governor's letter

The discord has persisted for several months, even after a temporary truce was reached following the Assembly's unsuccessful attempt to impeach her in December 2022.

The impeachment clamor was based on 62 allegations, primarily centered around allegations of gross misconduct.

An 11- member Senate committee however, after a thorough investigation, found that none of the allegations had merit.

After this Senate ruling, President William Ruto and Deputy Rigathi took the initiative to broker talks between the Governor and the MCAs, resulting in an eight-month temporary ceasefire.

Unfortunately, the truce has since broken down, with Governor Mwangaza attributing her troubles to the fact that she was elected as an independent candidate.

She alleges that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, the Majority Party in the Assembly, and the opposition party (DEP party) have united in their efforts to impeach her.

The Governor further claims that her deputy and other prominent county leaders, including Members of Parliament, are actively rallying other County Assembly members against her.

"They have been calling press conferences and beating war drums on how they are going to impeach me for incompetence," she said.

Despite the challenges, as an independent leader, Governor Mwangaza has vowed to stand her ground and defend her position, expressing her willingness to demonstrate her innocence when given the opportunity to address the Senators.

"At the opportune moment I am willing and able to bring evidence to that effect," she said.