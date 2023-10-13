Rwanda: Exams Body Reassures Teachers Over Delayed Marking Allowances

13 October 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Joan Mbabazi

Some teachers, who marked the national exams, have raised concerns about delayed payments since August after completing their tasks.

During an interview with the national broadcaster on October 12, Dr Bernard Bahati, the Director General of the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA), revealed that markers from last year's national examinations are owed up to Rwf4 billion in payments.

"We know that some of the teachers who marked the national exams have not received their remuneration. But it is not all of them. Those who marked the Primary Leaving Exams have all received their payments," he noted.

Bahati stressed that there are still a number of markers who haven't received it yet, noting that the process to pay them is ongoing.

He asked those who haven't received their payments to remain patient because "the matter is being handled", and they will receive their payment soon.

Up to 14, 800 teachers took part in exams marking and about 2,000 of them have received a total of Rwf900 million.

