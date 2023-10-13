Zimbabwe Aims for 95 Percent Polio Vaccination Coverage in Latest Campaign

Government is targeting to vaccinate 95 percent of the over two million children under the age of five in the latest polio vaccination campaign launched in the resort town of Victoria Falls early this week.

Officially launching the campaign at Chinotimba clinic on Tuesday, Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr. Douglas Mombeshora emphasized that adequate doses of polio vaccines had been procured and strategically prepositioned in all provinces, districts, and health facilities.

"Adequate doses of polio vaccines have been procured and together with all other campaign resources have been prepositioned in all provinces, districts and health facilities and our teams have started vaccinating children today as scheduled.

"The Ministry is geared to achieve and even surpass the recommended target of vaccinating and protecting at least 95% of the 2 773 940 children under five years in the country," said Dr Mombeshora.

He added that government, in collaboration with global and local immunization partners had made substantial investments in the deployment of teams for door-to-door mobilization and vaccination across the country during the four-day campaign from October 10 to 13, 2023.

Government has also put in place special mobile teams to target hard-to-reach areas in selected districts as part of efforts to ensure that no child is left behind.