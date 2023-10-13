Namibia: Canada's ReconAfrica Could Start Drilling Near Protected Okavango Delta in 2024

13 October 2023
allAfrica.com
By Jerry Chifamba

Harare — The newly appointed CEO of Canada's Reconnaissance Energy Africa (ReconAfrica) Brian Reinsborough, rejected environmental groups' criticism of the project on Thursday, October 12, 2023 announcing that the company will launch a new drilling campaign early in 2024 close to Namibia's protected Okavango Delta, Reuters reports.

Although communities and environmentalists in Namibia have harshly criticised ReconAfrica, the government supports the company's plans to drill up to 12 wells on a sizeable portion of its land.

The Okavango Delta, which is shared by Namibia and Botswana, is one of the few significant river delta regions that empties into the Kalahari desert's sands rather than a sea. The Okavango River's yearly flooding provides it with nourishment, which makes the wetland a crucial pathway for elephants and other species to disperse.

A first set of wells demonstrated the presence of an active petroleum system with an estimated 2 billion barrels of oil and 30 trillion cubic feet of gas. The company will launch a fresh 4-6 well drilling campaign early in the next year, Reinsborough said.

Nonetheless, local communities and environmentalists have continued to protest against ReconAfrica's operations, and in August 2023 they filed a complaint with a number of regulatory bodies, including the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.