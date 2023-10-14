East Africa: Diamond Platnumz, Zuchu and Jux Added On Trace Awards Line-Up

13 October 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Gatera

Tanzanian Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz will soon jet in in Rwanda for Trace Awards, accompanied by two of East Africa's emerging talents, Zuchu and Jux, Trace has announced.

Diamond Platnumz and his fellow performers join a glittering lineup that brings together over 50 stars from around Africa and the African diaspora including Davido (Nigeria), Bamby (French Guiana), Benjamin Dube (South Africa), Blxckie (South Africa), Bruce Melodie (Rwanda), Bwiza (Rwanda), Didi B (Ivory Coast), Dystinct (Morocco), and many others.

The global music taste house also announced Rwandan musicians to perform at the Trace festival and among them is lyricist and rapper Kivumbi King, Mike Kayihura, Boy Chopper, Sema Sole, Angell Mutoni, Tsonpa, Ish Kevin and Kenny K-Shot.

The festival will also feature hot DJ sets by home-grown deejays such as DJ Illans, DJ Hottempah Collective, DJ Fans-T, DJ Higa and Rusam, and DJ Irah among others.

The three-day festival will take place at the Kigali Convention & Exhibition Village (KCEV) in Kigali, Rwanda, on October 20-22, and aims to put Rwandan creativity and the country's flourishing creative economy on the map in a celebration of music, entertainment, fashion, food, design, photography and much more.

Presented by Visit Rwanda and Martell, the Trace Awards will take place at the BK Arena on October 21, and 7, 000 music fans will have the opportunity to experience the live event, which will be presented on a purpose-built stage.

The entire African continent will be represented by its best artistes at the TRACE Awards, showcasing the excellence and diversity of Afrocentric music in genres such Afrobeat, Dancehall, Hip Hop, Afro-pop, Mbalax, Amapiano, Zouk, Kizomba, Genge, Coupé Décalé, Bongo Flava and rap among many other genres.

Competing in 22 award categories are platinum-selling artistes from more than 30 countries in Africa, South America, the Caribbean, the Indian Ocean and Europe including Algeria, Angola, Brazil, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Comoros, DRC, France, French Guiana, Gabon, Ghana and many other countries.

The winners will take home one or more Trace Awards Trophies - unique pieces of art designed by acclaimed Congolese sculptor and designer, Dora Prevost.

Launched in 2003, Trace is the first multimedia and digital platform in the world solely devoted to Afro-Urban music and cultures, as well as to the success of young people and artistes. Trace reaches more than 350 million fans in 180 countries.

