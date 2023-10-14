Zimbabwe: Sandawana Mine in Mberengwa West to Boost Lithium Production - Zhou

President Emmarson Mnangwa's State of the Nation Address (SONA) highlighted the importance of the mining sector in propelling Zimbabwe's socioeconomic development and growth.

The President noted the country's vast lithium resources and the potential of this sector to contribute to the national vision of a US$12 billion mining economy by the end of this year.

One of the key lithium projects in the country is the Sandawana Mine in Mberengwa West, which is a subsidiary of Kuvimba Mining House. The mine is expected to provide impetus to lithium production and significantly contribute to the national vision.

Member of Parliament for Mberengwa West, Tafanana Zhou, is excited about the potential of the Sandawana Mine to transform his constituency and the country as a whole.

He believes that the mine will create jobs, boost the local economy, and generate much-needed foreign currency.

On Thursday, in parliament, Zhou said investments in the lithium sector are pleasing and encompass extraction through value addition.

"Investments in the lithium sector are pleasing and encompass extraction through value addition. Sitting on the country's largest lithium ore reserves, estimated at around 200 million metric tons, is Sandawana Mine, a subsidiary of Kuvimba Mining House, which is in my constituency. Mberengwa West

Zhou is confident that the Sandawana Mine will play a major role in achieving Zimbabwe's economic goals.

"Zimbabwe is ranked the sixth largest lithium reserves globally and represents one of Africa's biggest producers of the commodity, and the Sandawana lithium processing plant will add to similar projects by other players, including the recently commissioned flotation plant at Sabi Star Lithium Mine in Buhera, setting the country on a pedestal to advance the global energy transition through the supply of lithium and related products" said Mberengwa West MP, Tafanana Zhou

The Sandawana Mine is a significant development for Zimbabwe's mining sector and the country as a whole. It is a testament to the country's vast lithium resources and the potential of this sector to contribute to economic growth and development.